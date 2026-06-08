Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders

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Goodfellow Air Force Base's honorary commanders receive a tour on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. Designed to broaden their understanding of the Air Force, the incentive flight exposed Goodfellow’s honorary commanders to operational missions beyond the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)