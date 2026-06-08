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    MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

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    MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    18th Wing

    Members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff tour the 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The tour offered a closer look at the air traffic control operations that support the 18th Wing's flying mission at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9738748
    VIRIN: 260529-F-XM554-1140
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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