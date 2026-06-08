Members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff tour the 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The tour offered a closer look at the air traffic control operations that support the 18th Wing's flying mission at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9738748
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-XM554-1140
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.