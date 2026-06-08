MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff tour the 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The tour offered a closer look at the air traffic control operations that support the 18th Wing's flying mission at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)