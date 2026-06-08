MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base

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U.S. Air Force 18th Wing leadership shakes hands with members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The visit reflected the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Japan on issues tied to the Status of Forces Agreement and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)