U.S. Air Force 18th Wing leadership shakes hands with members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The visit reflected the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Japan on issues tied to the Status of Forces Agreement and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9738744
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-XM554-1040
|Resolution:
|4429x2947
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.