MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base

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Members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff receive a briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs works closely with U.S. forces on matters related to the Status of Forces Agreement and the Joint Committee across mainland Japan and Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)