Members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff receive a briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs works closely with U.S. forces on matters related to the Status of Forces Agreement and the Joint Committee across mainland Japan and Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9738745
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-XM554-1063
|Resolution:
|5224x3476
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.