MOFA, congressional staff visit Kadena Air Base

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Members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and U.S. congressional staff visit the 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The visit gave congressional staff and Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives an opportunity to see Kadena's flight line operations firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)