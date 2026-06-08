(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day82: Staff Rides [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D-Day82: Staff Rides

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A view of Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on June 3, 2026. Paratroopers visited historic D-Day sites throughout the region to honor the legacy and sacrifice of the 82nd Airborne Division and Allied forces who helped liberate France during World War ll. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 22:09
    Photo ID: 9738608
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JA130-3428
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day82: Staff Rides [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82:Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides
    D-Day82: Staff Rides

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    SwordOfFreedom
    Dday82
    Memorial, Historical Sites

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery