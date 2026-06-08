D-Day82: Staff Rides

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Headstones stretch across a memorial cemetery at Normandy, France, on June 3, 2026. Paratroopers visited historic D-Day sites throughout the region to honor the legacy and sacrifice of the 82nd Airborne Division and Allied forces who helped liberate France during World War ll. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)