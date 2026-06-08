D-Day82: Staff Rides

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A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division views a World War ll-era 82nd Airborne Division uniform on display at a memorial cemetery in Normandy, France, on June 3, 2026. Paratroopers visited historic D-Day sites throughout the region to honor the legacy and sacrifice of the 82nd Airborne Division and Allied forces who helped liberate France during World War ll. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)