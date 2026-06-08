A World War ll photo from D-Day is being display at a memorial cemetery in Normandy, France on June 3, 2026. Paratroopers visited historic D-Day sites throughout the region to honor the legacy and sacrifice of the 82nd Airborne Division and Allied forces who helped liberate France during World War ll. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9738603
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JA130-2753
|Resolution:
|7809x5066
|Size:
|15.58 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day82: Staff Rides [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.