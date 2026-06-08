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    U.S. Army soldier from 797th Engineer Company performs carpentry work during construction project [Image 7 of 8]

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    U.S. Army soldier from 797th Engineer Company performs carpentry work during construction project

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Mission Support Command

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 797th Engineer Company drives nails into wooden framing during a construction project. The soldier, wearing Army Combat Uniform in Operational Camouflage Pattern, a yellow hard hat, 5.11 tactical gloves and a high-visibility sun neck shade, uses a Stanley Anti-Vibe hammer while working atop wooden framing under clear blue skies. A second soldier is partially visible at left.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9738426
    VIRIN: 260609-A-RS492-6090
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 533.07 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    carpentry
    military construction
    797th Engineer Company
    Operational Camouflage Pattern
    engineer soldiers
    U.S. Army

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