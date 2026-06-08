U.S. Army soldier from 797th Engineer Company performs carpentry work during construction project

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 797th Engineer Company drives nails into wooden framing during a construction project. The soldier, wearing Army Combat Uniform in Operational Camouflage Pattern, a yellow hard hat, 5.11 tactical gloves and a high-visibility sun neck shade, uses a Stanley Anti-Vibe hammer while working atop wooden framing under clear blue skies. A second soldier is partially visible at left.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9738426
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-RS492-6090
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|533.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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