U.S. Army soldier from 797th Engineer Company performs carpentry work during construction project

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A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 797th Engineer Company drives nails into wooden framing during a construction project. The soldier, wearing Army Combat Uniform in Operational Camouflage Pattern, a yellow hard hat, 5.11 tactical gloves and a high-visibility sun neck shade, uses a Stanley Anti-Vibe hammer while working atop wooden framing under clear blue skies. A second soldier is partially visible at left.