9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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After Super Typhoon Sinlaku devastated Saipan and the Northern Mariana Islands in April, the U.S. Army Reserve’s 9th Mission Support Command led a months-long disaster response and recovery mission. Soldiers provided emergency relief, constructed 50 temporary roofs for storm-damaged homes, and distributed essential supplies in coordination with federal and local agencies. The operation concluded in June, with ongoing support for local families as the community continues to rebuild.