After Super Typhoon Sinlaku devastated Saipan and the Northern Mariana Islands in April, the U.S. Army Reserve’s 9th Mission Support Command led a months-long disaster response and recovery mission. Soldiers provided emergency relief, constructed 50 temporary roofs for storm-damaged homes, and distributed essential supplies in coordination with federal and local agencies. The operation concluded in June, with ongoing support for local families as the community continues to rebuild.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9738425
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-RS492-5378
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|161.59 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
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