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    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 8]

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    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

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    9th Mission Support Command

    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9738435
    VIRIN: 260522-A-RS492-8883
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Army soldier from 797th Engineer Company performs carpentry work during construction project
    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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