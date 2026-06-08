9th Mission Support Command Wraps Up Relief Mission in Saipan After Super Typhoon Sinlaku

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands — The U.S. Army Reserve’s 9th Mission Support Command (9th MSC) has concluded a months-long disaster response and recovery operation in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, following the devastation left by Super Typhoon Sinlaku this spring.

The powerful Category 4 storm struck the islands in mid-April, leaving homes flattened, infrastructure severely damaged, and thousands of residents in urgent need of shelter and basic supplies. In the immediate aftermath, Soldiers from the 9th MSC living on Saipan were among the first to respond, working alongside federal agencies and local authorities to provide emergency relief.

As the scale of the disaster became clear, additional 9th MSC units including the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 302nd Quartermaster Detachment, 302nd Transportation Terminal Battalion, 368th Military Police Company, Echo Company of the 100th Infantry Battalion, and the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade mobilized from across the Pacific to support the response.

Throughout the operation, these units distributed life-sustaining commodities, set up emergency shelters, and helped restore order in affected communities. Engineer elements focused on constructing temporary housing and repairing critical infrastructure, while quartermaster and transportation units ensured that food, water, and medical supplies reached those in need. Military police provided civil security and supported sheltering operations, while infantry elements contributed general manpower and tactical support.

A major milestone was reached in late May, when 9th MSC Soldiers completed the construction of 50 temporary roofs on storm-damaged homes across Saipan, working in partnership with other Federal agencies. This effort provided critical shelter for families and marked a turning point in the recovery process.

Recognizing the emotional and psychological toll of the disaster, 9th MSC chaplains and Unit Ministry Teams were also deployed to offer counseling and morale support to both Soldiers and local families.

As the recovery progressed, the 9th MSC shifted its focus from immediate relief to longer-term restoration efforts, including debris removal and support for rebuilding homes and essential services. The mission was carried out in close coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other federal and local partners.

By early June, with the most urgent needs addressed and the community on the path to recovery, the 9th MSC began winding down its operations. The final phase of the mission saw the gradual demobilization of deployed Soldiers, with the last non-local personnel scheduled to depart Saipan by mid-June. 9th MSC chaplains will remain on the island to continue supporting local Soldiers and their families as the community rebuilds.

Officials say the 9th Mission Support Command’s rapid mobilization and sustained presence were critical in helping the Northern Mariana Islands recover from one of the most destructive storms in its history.