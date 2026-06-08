A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua M. Paluch, 6th Maintenance Group commander, reunites with his son at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The homecoming marked the conclusion of a deployment cycle, reuniting families and highlighting the vital community support network backing MacDill's mission-ready personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)