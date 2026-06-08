U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua M. Paluch, 6th Maintenance Group commander, reunites with his son at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The homecoming marked the conclusion of a deployment cycle, reuniting families and highlighting the vital community support network backing MacDill's mission-ready personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9737232
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-MU520-1003
|Resolution:
|4002x2859
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.