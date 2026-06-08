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    A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones [Image 1 of 4]

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    A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua M. Paluch, 6th Maintenance Group commander, reunites with his son at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The homecoming marked the conclusion of a deployment cycle, reuniting families and highlighting the vital community support network backing MacDill's mission-ready personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9737232
    VIRIN: 260603-F-MU520-1003
    Resolution: 4002x2859
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones
    A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones
    A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones
    A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones

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    MacDill Air Force Air Force Base
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