A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Tinsley, 6th Maintenance Group repair and reclamation craftsman, shares a moment with his spouse at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The homecoming marked the conclusion of a deployment cycle, reuniting families and highlighting the vital community support network backing MacDill's mission-ready personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)