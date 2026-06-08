U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua D. McMahan, 6th Operations Group superintendent, embraces his family during a homecoming at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The 6th Operations Group directs the operations of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to deliver global aerial refueling and rapid mobility capabilities in support of worldwide combatant command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9737245
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-MU520-1008
|Resolution:
|5889x4206
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.