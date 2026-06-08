A long-awaited embrace: Air Mobility Command Airmen return to loved ones

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua D. McMahan, 6th Operations Group superintendent, embraces his family during a homecoming at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The 6th Operations Group directs the operations of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to deliver global aerial refueling and rapid mobility capabilities in support of worldwide combatant command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nelvis Sera)