(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377 FTMMXS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    377 FTMMXS Change of Command

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Maj. Alexandria Harrell, 377th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Harrell’s assumption of command of the 377 FTMMXS. Harrel assumed command from Maj. Michael Fraioli. The 377 FTMMXS is a part of the 377 TEG, a mission partner hosted on Vandenberg, and is responsible for evaluating the Air Force's Minuteman III weapon system. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9736953
    VIRIN: 260605-X-IT855-1003
    Resolution: 3857x3086
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 FTMMXS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377 FTMMXS Change of Command
    377 FTMMXS Change of Command
    377 FTMMXS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf
    USSF
    vsfb
    sld30
    377 FTMMXS
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery