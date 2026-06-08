377 FTMMXS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Maj. Alexandria Harrell, 377th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Harrell’s assumption of command of the 377 FTMMXS. Harrel assumed command from Maj. Michael Fraioli. The 377 FTMMXS is a part of the 377 TEG, a mission partner hosted on Vandenberg, and is responsible for evaluating the Air Force's Minuteman III weapon system. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)