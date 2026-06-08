377 FTMMXS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Fraioli 377th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, center, passes the guidon to Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Fraioli relinquishing command of the 377 FTMMXS. The 377 FTMMXS is a part of the 377 TEG, a mission partner hosted on Vandenberg, and is responsible for evaluating the Air Force's Minuteman III weapon system. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9736948
|VIRIN:
|260605-X-IT855-1002
|Resolution:
|3887x3110
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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