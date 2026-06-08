377 FTMMXS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, left, awards a Meritorious Service decoration to Maj. Michael Fraioli, 377th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. June 5, 2026. Fraioli was recognized for his exceptional leadership and service while commanding the squadron. The 377 FTMMXS is a part of the 377 TEG, a mission partner hosted on Vandenberg, and is responsible for evaluating the Air Force's Minuteman III weapon system. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)