CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service

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U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jon Hucke, 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 7th Mission Support Command, delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Daenner Kaserne maintenance bay, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 17, 2026. Hucke retired after more than 35 years of military service in the New York Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, serving in a variety of maintenance, logistics, and readiness leadership positions in support of Army operations across the United States and Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela O’Hearn)