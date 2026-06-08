U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jon Hucke, 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 7th Mission Support Command, is honored during his retirement ceremony held at the Daenner Kaserne maintenance bay, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 17, 2026. Hucke retired after more than 35 years of military service in the New York Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, serving in a variety of maintenance, logistics, and readiness leadership positions in support of Army operations across the United States and Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 07:17
|Photo ID:
|9736256
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-GP509-2158
|Resolution:
|3956x2637
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.