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    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service [Image 5 of 6]

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    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jon Hucke, 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 7th Mission Support Command, is pinned with a Soldier For Life pin by his spouse during his retirement ceremony held at the Daenner Kaserne maintenance bay, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 17, 2026. Hucke retired after more than 35 years of military service in the New York Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, serving in a variety of maintenance, logistics, and readiness leadership positions in support of Army operations across the United States and Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela O’Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 07:17
    Photo ID: 9736261
    VIRIN: 260517-A-GP509-6047
    Resolution: 3973x2594
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service
    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service
    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service
    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service
    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service
    CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service

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