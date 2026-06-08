CW4 Jon Hucke Retires After More Than 35 Years of Army Service

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U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jon Hucke, 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 7th Mission Support Command, is joined by his family, friends and members of his unit for his retirement ceremony held at the Daenner Kaserne maintenance bay, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the culmination of more than 35 years of distinguished military service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela O’Hearn)