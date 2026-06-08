260608-N-HS756-1020 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) Latvian service members and U.S. Marines decontaminate reconnaissance personnel and equipment during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training evolution during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9736178
|VIRIN:
|260608-N-HS756-1020
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Sisi Lopez Barahona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.