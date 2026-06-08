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    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 5 of 11]

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    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260608-N-HS756-1009 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) Pfc. Dylan Serrano, assigned to 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (2nd LAR BN), decontaminates equipment during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training evolution during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9736177
    VIRIN: 260608-N-HS756-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Sisi Lopez Barahona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026

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    Latvia
    2nd LAR BN
    Marines
    BALTOPS 2026
    CBRN Training Evolution

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