Camp Turtle Trains for Threats Troops Cannot See

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona | 260608-N-HS756-1023 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) Latvian service members and U.S. Marines conduct a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training evolution during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona) see less | View Image Page

Inside a dark, abandoned structure near Camp Turtle, Latvian National Guard personnel in bright orange protective suits moved through the shadows with detection equipment and sample kits.

Outside, Marines from 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (LAR) prepared decontamination lines. Nearby, preventive medicine personnel waited to turn field samples into answers commanders could use.

The scenario was simulated. The problem was not.

During Baltic Operations 2026, U.S., allied and partner forces trained to identify, respond to and communicate risk from simulated chemical, biological and environmental hazards. The training brought together Marines from 2nd LAR, specialists from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), subject matter experts from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and personnel from the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU). Together, they tested how an expeditionary camp detects threats, protects personnel and sustains the mission.

Latvian National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) personnel also participated in the scenarios, giving U.S. and host-nation teams the opportunity to practice response procedures together.

Building the Scenario

At Camp Turtle, force protection included preparing for hazards personnel may not immediately see. The exercise focused on threats that can move through air, water, food, soil, contaminated surfaces or disease vectors before units recognize the risk. DTRA specialists helped design and support the chemical training scenarios, while subject matter experts from the USAMRIID developed the biological scenarios and provided biological samples used during the exercise.

“DTRA’s European Technical Support Group is supporting BALTOPS 2026 at Camp Turtle by providing technical expertise and force health protection guidance related to potential chemical and biological threats,” said Nina Kieninger, a chemical and biological scientist with DTRA’s European Technical Support Group.

The scenarios were built to test the full response process, not just individual tasks. Participating forces had to connect each step, from recognizing a possible hazard to reporting the risk and protecting the force.

“These scenarios allow joint and combined forces to practice detection, assessment, reporting, and the use of appropriate personal protective equipment while operating in an expeditionary environment,” said Kieninger.

While DTRA helped shape the technical threat environment, Marines assigned to 2nd LAR worked through the response on the ground.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dennis L. Taylor II, platoon commander for 2nd LAR Chemical, CBRN Platoon “Cheyenne,” said the training helped Marines and NATO allies align their tactics, techniques and procedures before facing a real-world threat.

“The CBRN training pipeline within BALTOPS 2026 is designed to synchronize our tactics, techniques, and procedures with our NATO allies,” said Taylor.

Across multiple scenarios, Marines practiced the full CBRN response process from reconnaissance and sample collection to decontamination, casualty processing and hazard reporting. Each scenario required teams to identify suspected threats and coordinate their response with joint, allied and partner forces.

The information collected by CBRN teams can shape how commanders move forces and sustain operations. A hazard’s location, type and persistence can determine whether units continue in protective equipment, bypass an area, adjust movement routes or pause operations until the risk is better understood.

“Our core mission is to rapidly detect, identify, and quantify CBRN threats, delivering the actionable intelligence commanders need to make critical, split-second battlefield decisions,” said Taylor.

Responding on the Ground

The training also tested the Marines physically. Protective gear limits movement, reduces dexterity and adds stress to basic tasks such as handling equipment, collecting samples and communicating reports.

“Operating in full CBRN protective gear is an immense physical and mental challenge,” said Taylor.

Once a sample is collected, the mission does not end at the edge of the contaminated area. That is where FDPMU becomes part of the force health protection chain.

“During BALTOPS 2026, the FDPMU serves as the primary shield for our forces at Camp Turtle against invisible threats like disease, environmental hazards, and occupational risks,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Helen Garlasco, preventive medicine officer with FDPMU Team Two.

Garlasco said FDPMU’s role is to identify potential health risks in the expeditionary environment and provide commanders with actionable recommendations. The goal is to keep personnel healthy, resilient and capable of continuing the mission.

Sustaining the Mission

When operational units collect samples of potential hazards in the field, FDPMU provides mobile laboratory capability close to the point of need.

“Think of us as a miniature, highly rugged Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or a state-of-the-art university research lab packaged into expeditionary shipping containers,” said Garlasco.

Inside the field lab, samples can be processed, tested and translated into information commanders can use. FDPMU can assess a wide range of hazards in the operating environment, including soil contamination, drinking water concerns, air hazards and disease risks carried by insects.

During BALTOPS, the team also supported food and water risk assessments, vector surveillance and multiple chemical and biological training scenarios at Camp Turtle and Skrunda Training Area.

“We translate complex laboratory findings into immediate, real-time risk communication for commanders,” said Garlasco. “Rather than just handing over raw scientific data, we explain exactly what the threat means for the safety of the troops and the success of the mission.”

The exercise also tested how samples and information move between teams. FDPMU integrated with CBRN and explosive ordnance disposal first responders to practice moving hazardous samples through a secure chain of custody from discovery in the field to advanced laboratories for final confirmation testing.

That process connected every part of the response. DTRA built realistic scenarios. Marines detected, sampled and decontaminated suspected hazards. FDPMU turned field samples and lab findings into risk communication commanders could use.

“CBRN and hazard response is a massive team effort where every organization plays an interconnected role,” said Garlasco.

For an expeditionary camp, that team effort is part of mission readiness. A chemical, biological or environmental hazard can affect where personnel move, how they protect themselves, how samples are handled and whether the mission can continue safely.

Garlasco said the most important force health protection lesson is also one of the simplest.

“The most important takeaway is that force health protection is every single service member’s responsibility,” said Garlasco.

From protective equipment and sample collection to mobile laboratory support and commander recommendations, the Camp Turtle scenarios gave participating forces a realistic opportunity to practice the decisions and coordination needed before they are required in a real-world environment.