2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts CBRN training evolution during BALTOPS 2026

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260608-N-HS756-1002 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) U.S. Marines, assigned to 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (2nd LAR BN), participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training evolution during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)