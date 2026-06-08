NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4

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Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, wait for range instructors to finish evaluating their shot placement during an M4 carbine qualification course course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)