NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4

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Utilitiesman 1st Class David Beller, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, fires an M4 from the prone position during an M4 carbine qualification course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)