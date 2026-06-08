(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Utilitiesman 1st Class David Beller, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, fires an M4 from the prone position during an M4 carbine qualification course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 21:22
    Photo ID: 9735423
    VIRIN: 260529-N-BR551-9607
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4
    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4
    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4
    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4
    NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    range
    Seabees
    rifle
    M4
    qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery