Builder 2nd Class Hannah Dodge, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, loads bullets into an M4 magazine, during an M4 carbine qualification course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9735419
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-BR551-9599
|Resolution:
|4775x3183
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.