NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Builder 2nd Class Hannah Dodge, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, loads bullets into an M4 magazine, during an M4 carbine qualification course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)