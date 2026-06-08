NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4

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Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, load bullets into M4 magazines during an M4 carbine qualification course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)