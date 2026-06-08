Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, load bullets into M4 magazines during an M4 carbine qualification course at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, May 29, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9735417
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-BR551-9591
|Resolution:
|3175x2540
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Qualify on the M4 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.