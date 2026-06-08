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    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

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    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, stands at attention for the presentation of the colors during the Carolina Museum of the Marine dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the museum's grand opening and celebrated the history, service and sacrifices of Marines and Sailors who have served aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:13
    Photo ID: 9734614
    VIRIN: 260605-M-MU578-6413
    Resolution: 6414x4276
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Erica Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

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    TAGS

    Military History
    Carolina Museum of the Marine
    USMC
    Ribbon Cutting
    North Carolina
    Grand Opening

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