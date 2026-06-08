Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force; state officials and community representatives participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Carolina Museum of the Marine dedication in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the museum's grand opening and celebrated the history, service and sacrifices of Marines and Sailors who have served aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)