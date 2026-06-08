U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory Pace, center, commanding officer, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune; community leaders; veterans and invited guests attend the Carolina Museum of the Marine dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the museum's grand opening and celebrated the history, service and sacrifices of Marines and Sailors who have served aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9734608
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-MU578-8861
|Resolution:
|4489x2993
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Erica Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.