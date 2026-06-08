Marine Corps Leaders Join Community Partners for Carolina Museum of the Marine Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory Pace, commanding officer, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, engages with engages with Joshua W. Ray, city manager of Jacksonville, during the Carolina Museum of the Marine dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the museum's grand opening and celebrated the history, service and sacrifices of Marines and Sailors who have served aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)