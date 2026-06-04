U.S. service members from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conduct a post-performance debrief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingencies to validate a unit's ability to scale that response across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:40
|Photo ID:
|9733381
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-VH914-1159
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships
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