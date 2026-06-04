EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Poe, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, checks the functionality of L3 Harris T7 Robotic System at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. U.S. Air Force EOD teams deploy rugged track-driven robots to clear runways of unexploded submunitions, ensuring rapid airfield recovery after an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)