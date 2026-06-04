A U.S. Air Force L3 Harris T7 Robotic System reaches for a simulated improvised explosive device at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal teams deploy rugged track-driven robots to clear runways of unexploded submunitions, ensuring rapid airfield recovery after an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:40
|Photo ID:
|9733379
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-VH914-1062
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships
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