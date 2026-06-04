EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force L3 Harris T7 Robotic System reaches for a simulated improvised explosive device at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal teams deploy rugged track-driven robots to clear runways of unexploded submunitions, ensuring rapid airfield recovery after an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)