EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Poe, left, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member and Staff Sgt. Christian Brown, 786th CES EOD team leader, walk towards a simulated improvised explosive device at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingencies to validate a unit's ability to scale that response across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)