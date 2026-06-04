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    EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships [Image 3 of 4]

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    EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Poe, left, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member and Staff Sgt. Christian Brown, 786th CES EOD team leader, walk towards a simulated improvised explosive device at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingencies to validate a unit's ability to scale that response across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9733380
    VIRIN: 260421-F-VH914-1109
    Resolution: 4875x3244
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships
    EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships
    EOD leads the way through adaptability, partnerships

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    EOD, leadership, resiliency, 86AW, partnership

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