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    322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26 [Image 2 of 3]

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    322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TAHITI, French Polynesia -- A lieutenant with the French Armed Forces French Polynesia called representatives of the thirteen nations participating in Exercise Marara 26 to order at the initiation of the opening ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, June 3, 2026. MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational exercise in French Polynesia that enhances interoperability and strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The exercise brings together military forces from across the region to improve readiness, strengthen relationships, and build collective crisis response capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:31
    Photo ID: 9733019
    VIRIN: 260603-A-RT874-7294
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: PF
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Zaida Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26
    322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26
    322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26

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