322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26

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TAHITI, French Polynesia -- A local fire knife performer provides a cultural display for participants in Marara 26 to conclude the opening ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, June 3, 2026. MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational exercise in French Polynesia that enhances interoperability and strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The exercise brings together military forces from across the region to improve readiness, strengthen relationships, and build collective crisis response capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)