322 Civil Affairs Brigade and Supporting Units Join MARARA 26

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TAHITI, French Polynesia -- Service members from the 322 Civil Affairs Brigade, 221 Cavalry Regiment, and other United States Armed Forces stand and represent the U.S. component during the opening ceremony for Exercise Marara 26 in Tahiti, French Polynesia, June 3, 2026. MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational exercise in French Polynesia that enhances interoperability and strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The exercise brings together military forces from across the region to improve readiness, strengthen relationships, and build collective crisis response capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)