A pink Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatros leaves a trail of signature pink smoke during its high-speed demonstration at SkyFest 2026, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9732924
|VIRIN:
|070626-F-YL237-1271
|Resolution:
|2650x3983
|Size:
|653.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.