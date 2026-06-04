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A pink Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatros leaves a trail of signature pink smoke during its high-speed demonstration at SkyFest 2026, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)