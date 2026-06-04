The Undaunted Airshows team performs synchronized aerobatic maneuvers in their dual RV-7 aircraft during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The event highlighted the historic evolution of military aviation, bridging the gap between legacy heritage platforms and modern combat capabilities to preserve and share military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9732923
|VIRIN:
|070626-F-YL237-1550
|Resolution:
|2357x1568
|Size:
|258.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.