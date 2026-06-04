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The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft over the flightline during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)