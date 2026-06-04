The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft over the flightline during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9732920
|VIRIN:
|070626-F-YL237-1792
|Resolution:
|5883x3914
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.