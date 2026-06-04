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The Undaunted Airshows team performs synchronized aerobatic maneuvers in their dual RV-7 aircraft during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The event highlighted the historic evolution of military aviation, bridging the gap between legacy heritage platforms and modern combat capabilities to preserve and share military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)