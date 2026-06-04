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    SkyFest 2026 [Image 10 of 14]

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    SkyFest 2026

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The Undaunted Airshows team performs synchronized aerobatic maneuvers in their dual RV-7 aircraft during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The event highlighted the historic evolution of military aviation, bridging the gap between legacy heritage platforms and modern combat capabilities to preserve and share military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 22:35
    Photo ID: 9732921
    VIRIN: 070626-F-YL237-1573
    Resolution: 4239x2820
    Size: 792.33 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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