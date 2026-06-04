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    Skyfest 2026 [Image 6 of 8]

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    Skyfest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft in a tight diamond formation during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 7, 2026. The event highlighted the historic evolution of military aviation, bridging the gap between legacy heritage platforms and modern combat capabilities to preserve and share military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 20:53
    Photo ID: 9732859
    VIRIN: 260607-F-QA066-2450
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Fairchild wraps up SkyFest 2026 weekend

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    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    lethality
    content collection week
    Skyfest 2026

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