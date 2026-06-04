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The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft in a tight diamond formation during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 7, 2026. The event highlighted the historic evolution of military aviation, bridging the gap between legacy heritage platforms and modern combat capabilities to preserve and share military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)