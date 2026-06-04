Team Fairchild wraps up SkyFest 2026 weekend

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler | Bill Beckstrom and Pat Tully, WWII veterans, are presented with a flower bouquet during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The air show honored the foundational support provided by the Spokane community since 1941, celebrating an 85-year legacy of courage forged on the Fairchild flightline from World War II to the present day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. -- After two days of thunderous aerial performances, expansive static displays and community connection, SkyFest 2026 came to a successful close on Sunday, June 7, leaving thousands of Inland Northwest residents with a lasting impression of American air power.

While Saturday’s focus was on the anticipation of opening the gates, Sunday was all about cementing the bond between Fairchild Air Force Base and the surrounding community.

Over the course of the weekend, an estimated 60,000 guests walked the flightline, interacting directly with the Airmen who execute the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s global mission every day.

“The support we saw from Spokane and the broader Inland Northwest community this weekend was absolutely phenomenal,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd ARW commander. "We couldn't do what we do without the incredible backing of this community. Opening our gates is our way of saying thank you, and seeing the excitement on so many faces this weekend is a powerful reminder of who we serve. The partnership between Team Fairchild and the Inland Northwest truly is second to none."

As the final Patriots Jet Team formation roared overhead to close out Sunday’s aerial lineup, the focus on the ground immediately shifted to the massive logistical effort of wrapping up the event.

Hosting an air show requires thousands of hours of unseen labor. Security Forces defenders managed traffic and crowd control, medical personnel ensured attendee safety, and maintainers worked tirelessly on the flightline. As the crowds departed Sunday evening, those same Airmen immediately began the transition to restore the flightline to normal operational status.

Capt. Jessie Reeves, SkyFest 2026 ground operations air boss, reflected on the dedication of the base personnel working on the ramp.

“Transitioning an active flightline into a public venue and back again in a matter of days is a monumental task,” Reeves said. “The coordination between our maintainers, defenders and airfield management was flawless. Seeing the crowds enjoy the statics is great, but watching our Airmen safely execute this massive logistical puzzle is what I’m most proud of. Now, it's time to flip the ramp back to our daily mission.”

That transition culminates Monday morning as the entire installation conducts a wing-wide foreign object debris walk. This systematic sweep of the flightline ensures that even the smallest piece of trash or debris left behind by the weekend's festivities is cleared, guaranteeing a completely safe environment for the wing's KC-135 Stratotanker fleet to resume takeoff and landing operations.

With the flightline cleared, the 92nd ARW seamlessly returns to its primary objective: providing the rapid global mobility and unmatched air refueling capability that extends the reach of American airpower.